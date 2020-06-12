‘Woke warriors seem to be winning’: Brexit Party chairman calls for hoarding protecting Churchill monument to be removed

Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice has called for the protective hoarding around the Winston Churchill monument in London to be removed, despite fears of violence and potential vandalism at this weekend’s protests.

Addressing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan directly, Tice said “the woke warriors seem now to be winning over the United Kingdom,” adding that “the greatest Briton” had now “disappeared.”

CHURCHILL HAS GONE: this is so wrong wrong wrong on every level. Please ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ ⁦@SadiqKhan⁩ bring the greatest Briton back to the home of democracy NOW pic.twitter.com/ReL4UYUwhb — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) June 12, 2020

The Churchill monument is one of a number of high-profile memorials and statues which have been hidden behind protective hoarding ahead of Black Lives Matter solidarity protests expected to be held this weekend, amid fears they will be targeted by demonstrators. A number of statues have been toppled by protesters in the UK in recent weeks.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had acted with the Met Police to secure several London landmarks, including the Cenotaph in Whitehall, which commemorates everyone who died during all the wars in which British citizens have fought. Khan has asked the public to remain at home over the weekend.

Conservative MPs Andrew Bridgen and Conor Burns decried the move, and Bridgen even called for both Khan and Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick to resign.

Churchill’s famous words “We will never surrender” is completely undermined by London Mayor Sadiq Kahn’s appeasement of the mob. It’s a national humiliation, Sadiq Kahn must resign and so should Cressida Dick. — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) June 12, 2020

The Cenotaph is being boarded up. Our national memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy - and many abuse - today. The statue of the greatest fighter for freedom who saved half Europe and the world - Winston Churchill - is boarded up. We need grip — Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Johnson called the threats of vandalism to the Churchill monument “absurd and shameful.” Speaking about this weekend's expected protests, the prime minister said police will “make many more arrests,” adding that “those who attack officers will face the full force of the law,” following outbreaks of violence at marches held last weekend.

Black Lives Matter activists and supporters are expected to take to the streets of London on Saturday and Sunday, and they are due to be met by counter-protesters including the Democratic Football Lads Alliance, which has called on its supporters to travel to the city to defend the monuments.

BLM organizers have called off a protest scheduled for London's Hyde Park amid fears of violent confrontations with right-wing groups.

