‘Kiss my shoes’: Two British teenagers arrested after video showing pair racially abusing black boy goes viral

4 Jun, 2020 16:17
© Getty Images / BrianAJackson
Two teenagers have been arrested in England after a shocking video went viral on social media, showing a young man and woman racially bullying a black boy and telling him to get on his knees and kiss their shoes.

Footage of two youths in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire abusing the boy was shared on Snapchat on Wednesday night. West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Thursday morning that the two teenagers had been arrested in connection with the racially aggravated incident.

Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes of Kirklees Police said a 17-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault, and a female aged 16 on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.

Sykes confirmed that the incident took place at Holmfirth Cricket Club earlier this week and a “full investigation” was underway, adding that “we are supporting the victim and his family and working closely with local partner agencies as part of enquiries.”

The abusive attack comes amid global protests by Black Lives Matter supporters and anti-racism activists sparked by the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis, USA last week.

A massive rally was held in London on Wednesday, with thousands of protesters marching through the British capital to condemn racism and police brutality. Although the march was largely peaceful, things grew heated when the crowds approached PM Boris Johnson’s official residence and offices on Downing Street, with scuffles breaking out between protesters and police.

