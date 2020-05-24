BoJo’s adviser Cummings trolled outside his residence with video of UK PM saying ‘STAY HOME’

A giant van-mounted screen, showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying ‘stay home,’ was parked outside the residence of his top adviser Dominic Cummings, who many want sacked for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

“You must stay at home. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home,” Johnson said in a clip taken from one of his speeches.

Judging by the captions in the video, which also included interviews of people outraged by Cummings’s behavior, the stunt was organized by the Led By Donkeys campaign group.

However, the adviser and his family were likely not home when the videos were played. Cummings is facing calls to resign after media reports that he had visited his parents in Durham – some 400 km away from his London residence – in late March and early April during the virus-containing lockdown.

Ironically, the man himself played a key role in masterminding the restrictions that he would ultimately violate.

Meanwhile, a UK government spokesperson said that Cummings did not violate the rules, as calls for him to get the boot are getting louder.

