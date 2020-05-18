 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Idiotic & unimplementable’: Chief of Europe's largest lowcoster Ryanair slams UK response to Covid-19

18 May, 2020 06:51
Ryanair planes at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of Covid019, in Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. © Jason Cairnduff / Global Business Week Ahead / Reuters
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has blasted the British government for mismanaging the Covid-19 crisis, and hit out at fresh measures for quarantining travelers coming from abroad.

“It’s idiotic and it’s unimplementable. You don’t have enough police in the UK,” O’Leary told BBC radio.

“This [is] the same government that has... mismanaged the crisis for many weeks.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that all travellers arriving in Britain will be quarantined for 14 days. The measure is expected to take effect in the end of the month.

O’Leary had previously criticized the idea of quarantine on arrival as “unenforceable.”

“I think people will largely ignore it, which is not good,” he told the media last week,” adding that he believes that the measures will “disappear pretty quickly.”

