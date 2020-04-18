Let them eat cake? Boris Johnson’s office shamed for advising people to bake at home amid flour shortages

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has been blasted online after it recommended indulging in some home baking, as many complained that they can’t buy flour due to shortages.

On Saturday, the PM’s office official Twitter account sent out a cheerful tweet, advising everyone to entertain themselves during quarantine by “trying some home baking.”

Keep the family entertained this weekend by trying some home baking. #StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/9srZAnjqwk — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 18, 2020

The message was apparently intended to lift spirits amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it backfired almost immediately as many commenters said that it is difficult to find flour in the shops nowadays, and in some cases – yeast and eggs as well.

Guys have you even tried to buy flour recently — Sophia (@iheartpylons) April 18, 2020

There's no flour in the shops mate — Tricky - #FBPE #Rejoin #Art49 🇪🇺 (@Tricky_1) April 18, 2020

Yeah when there’s no flour or eggs in our shops, let’s pretend we bake — ohmatron (@ohmatron2) April 18, 2020

“There's a shortage of flour and you've just made it worse,” one person complained, highlighting other matters Downing Street has to focus on.

“You can't get any friggin flour! The self-indulgent have bought it all so they can boast on social media,”said another.

Some even compared the tweet’s tone to the famous quote attributed to French Queen Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), who, upon learning that peasants have no bread, allegedly responded by saying: “Let them eat cake.”

British media reported earlier this month that flour had been swept from the shelves due to increased demand over the nationwide lockdown, while mills have been working round-the-clock.

National Association of British & Irish Millers (NABIM) chief Alex Waugh told local media that the shortage was also caused by a lack of packaging that the mills use to deliver flour to shops and supermarkets.

