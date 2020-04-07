 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s Covid-19 deaths jump by record 854 to rise above 6,000

7 Apr, 2020 14:03
File photo © REUTERS/Carl Recine
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the UK has surpassed 6,000, after a record number of deaths were reported for a 24-hour period. The news comes as PM Johnson remains in intensive care with the disease.

NHS England have confirmed the deaths of a further 758 coronavirus patients, while 74 were reported in Scotland, 19 in Wales and three in Northern Ireland. 

Johnson was hospitalized over the weekend for further tests for his Covid-19, but was transferred to an intensive care unit on Monday after his condition worsened. His spokesperson said on Tuesday that the PM is in stable condition. 

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday morning that Johnson was given “oxygen support” at St Thomas’ Hospital, but is not on a ventilator. Gove subsequently revealed he is himself in self-isolation after a family member showed symptoms of Covid-19.

