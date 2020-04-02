More than HALF of Britons believe government reacted too slowly to coronavirus – poll

In a new survey published on Thursday, over half of those polled think Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was too slow in implementing social distancing measures to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The UK has seen its largest increase in deaths in a single day, jumping by 563 on April 1 to a total of 2,352. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 29,474, up by 4,324 in a single day.

Amid the worsening situation, the government introduced a lockdown a week ago, with people having to stay at home except for essential journeys, such as buying food and walking pets.

Police are enforcing the measures, and a nationwide campaign to encourage social distancing has also been introduced.

Although the vast majority of Britons have been complying with the government’s new regime, not all approve of the timing of its rollout.

A survey by pollster Ipsos MORI revealed that 56% of respondents believe the UK government’s enforcement of lockdown and social distancing measures has been too slow. In comparison, only 4% of Britons believe the measures were taken too soon.

The poll comes as the government faces increasing pressure to raise the number of people being tested for coronavirus. The situation has already become a scandal in the UK and has been described by some as a “shambles.”

Prime Minister Johnson, who tested positive for Covid-19 himself, is facing growing anger over his government’s failure to reach even its own target of 10,000 tests per day.

Despite this, the PM has said that testing was “massively increasing,” with a senior minister adding that he expects 25,000 tests a day by the “middle of April.”

