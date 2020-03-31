 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Give us a password clue, Boris! PM Johnson LEAKS cabinet Zoom meeting’s private ID as he tweets screenshot

31 Mar, 2020 16:32
Get short URL
Give us a password clue, Boris! PM Johnson LEAKS cabinet Zoom meeting’s private ID as he tweets screenshot
File photo of British PM Boris Johnson chairing a Covid-19 meeting while in self-isolation © Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS
Self-isolating British PM Boris Johnson has been left red-faced after making his UK cabinet Zoom meeting ID public on social media, prompting some to cheekily suggest they’ll join in next time if they can guess the password.

Johnson tweeted a screenshot of his Zoom meeting on Tuesday afternoon, in which  ministers and key officials all appeared on a single screen via the video conferencing app to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

However, eagle-eyed observers, like Virgin Media News’ Richard Chambers, noticed that Johnson had been somewhat slack in maintaining tight security protocols by failing to hide the private ID number to access the meeting. It left many on Twitter dumbfounded that the prime minister could commit such a gaffe.

On the plus side for Johnson, it looks as though a password was required to access the exclusive Zoom party, although it didn’t stop some pouncing on the faux pas and a guessing game.

Journalist Stefan Simanowitz joked that “if anyone wants to join the 2pm Cabinet Zoom call tomorrow, the password is ‘HerdImmunity’” — a reference to the UK government's initial Covid-19 strategy that caused much controversy. Others posted gifs comparing the grid-like Zoom set-up of Johnson’s cabinet meeting to The Muppets.

Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty are currently self-isolating after developing Covid-19 symptoms. The latest official UK figures indicate that 25,150 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, with 1,789 resultant deaths so far.

Also on rt.com UK mood shifts after first week of lockdown as Brits blast ‘overzealous’ police

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies