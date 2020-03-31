Give us a password clue, Boris! PM Johnson LEAKS cabinet Zoom meeting’s private ID as he tweets screenshot

Self-isolating British PM Boris Johnson has been left red-faced after making his UK cabinet Zoom meeting ID public on social media, prompting some to cheekily suggest they’ll join in next time if they can guess the password.

Johnson tweeted a screenshot of his Zoom meeting on Tuesday afternoon, in which ministers and key officials all appeared on a single screen via the video conferencing app to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

However, eagle-eyed observers, like Virgin Media News’ Richard Chambers, noticed that Johnson had been somewhat slack in maintaining tight security protocols by failing to hide the private ID number to access the meeting. It left many on Twitter dumbfounded that the prime minister could commit such a gaffe.

If anyone wants to join the next UK Cabinet meeting, Boris Johnson has helpfully included the ZOOM ID ⤵️ https://t.co/WF2rTK76oi — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 31, 2020

On the plus side for Johnson, it looks as though a password was required to access the exclusive Zoom party, although it didn’t stop some pouncing on the faux pas and a guessing game.

Journalist Stefan Simanowitz joked that “if anyone wants to join the 2pm Cabinet Zoom call tomorrow, the password is ‘HerdImmunity’” — a reference to the UK government's initial Covid-19 strategy that caused much controversy. Others posted gifs comparing the grid-like Zoom set-up of Johnson’s cabinet meeting to The Muppets.

If anyone wants to join the 2pm Cabinet Zoom call tomorrow, the password is “HerdImmunity”.And if you were wondering, because Matt Hancock is self-isolating he has converted the broom cupboard into an office. pic.twitter.com/wKsQA7tyCZ — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) March 31, 2020

Give us a clue, Boris."Pfwoar2020" doesn't seem to work... pic.twitter.com/kYwm4YbSmP — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) March 31, 2020

Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty are currently self-isolating after developing Covid-19 symptoms. The latest official UK figures indicate that 25,150 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, with 1,789 resultant deaths so far.

