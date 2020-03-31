 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British Airways suspends all flights from London's second largest airport Gatwick

31 Mar, 2020 10:18
File photo © REUTERS/Toby Melville
Under mounting pressure due to the coronavirus crisis, British Airways says it has been forced to temporarily suspend flights from the UK's second largest airport Gatwick amid an ongoing battle for survival.

That's after airlines have been forced to mothball their fleets due to a drop in passenger demand and border restrictions.

"Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick," the airline said in a statement.

On Monday, airline EasyJet grounded all of its 330 planes, without specifying a date of return.

World airlines have seen a huge drop in passengers since the outbreak, with the UK government advising against all non-essential travel.

