Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for Covid-19 virus, sent home to self-isolate

Two British Airways staff have been sent home to self-isolate and recover after contracting coronavirus, Public Health England have confirmed to the airline.

It’s the second big hit to the UK’s aviation industry in a matter of days, following the collapse of FlyBe — the regional airline operator, and comes as the UK department of health revealed on Friday that the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen from 116 to 163 in a day.

Also on rt.com First person in UK dies from coronavirus as number of cases doubles in 48 hours

A spokesman for British Airways said that Public Health England had confirmed that two of their members of our staff had tested positive for the virus, adding: “The colleagues have been isolated and are recovering at home."

The airline has also confirmed that the pair are baggage handlers based at Heathrow Airport.

The coronavirus — officially Covid-19 — has killed more than 3,000 people around the world and infected over 100,000.

Health authorities in the United Kingdom revealed on Thursday that the country had recorded its first death from the virus. The victim was an elderly patient who had underlying health conditions.

“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus,” Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said in a statement.

It comes as PM Boris Boris Johnson announced that the UK government is investing £46m in a bid to find a vaccine and develop a fast test for the disease, as they battle the major outbreak.

Also on rt.com ‘Brits claiming our coronavirus!’ Sky News angers Irish viewers for adding country’s Covid-19 patients to UK count

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.