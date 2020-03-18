 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK epidemiologist who recently visited Downing Street self-isolates with cough and fever

18 Mar, 2020 08:14
UK epidemiologist who recently visited Downing Street self-isolates with cough and fever
File photo: Possible coronavirus testing kits brought into No. 10 Downing St. March 17 © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The British professor largely credited with convincing the British government to stiffen its response against the coronavirus has self-isolated after developing symptoms, saying, “there is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.”

“Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine,” said Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London. “Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster,” he said on Twitter.

