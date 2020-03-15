 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK to put all citizens over 70 into isolation for MONTHS as coronavirus spreads across the country

15 Mar, 2020 09:13
FILE PHOTO. An elderly spectator attends the annual Henley Royal Regatta rowing festival in Henley-on-Thames, Britain. ©REUTERS / Toby Melville
UK’s health secretary confirmed isolation of people aged over 70 for up to four months amid a coronavirus pandemic. The is to protect them, but critics say it may be a really bad idea.

Isolating the elderly is “clearly in the action plan” Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News, confirming earlier reports in the British media. “We will be setting it out with more detail when it's the right time to do”, he added, which may come within weeks.

Earlier ITV’s political editor Robert Peston said the British government was likely to enforce a “wartime-style” mobilization effort and other emergency measures, including isolation of elderly people.

Britain has 1,140 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease. Elderly people have shown to be more vulnerable to the epidemic as they are more likely to develop more serious symptoms.

