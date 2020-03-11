 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police lockdown Elephant and Castle in London after suspicious vehicle found

11 Mar, 2020 11:48
Elephant & Castle in London © REUTERS / Olivia Harris
A major police operation has taken place in Elephant and Castle, south London after police officers investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle near the London Underground tube station.

Emergency services swooped onto the scene on Wednesday morning. London Metropolitan police said they were making inquiries following a report of a “suspicious vehicle” in the Elephant and Castle area of London at 10.20am.

A police cordon was put in place with roads in the surrounding area closed off. Photos circulating social media show emergency service vehicles near a people carrier vehicle with a full boot.

The incident was stood down shortly before midday with police saying roads had been reopened.

