Police lockdown Elephant and Castle in London after suspicious vehicle found
Emergency services swooped onto the scene on Wednesday morning. London Metropolitan police said they were making inquiries following a report of a “suspicious vehicle” in the Elephant and Castle area of London at 10.20am.
*UPDATE* The incident has now been stood down - roads will reopen shortly. https://t.co/YEDsLtojSS— MPS Southwark (@MPSSouthwark) March 11, 2020
A police cordon was put in place with roads in the surrounding area closed off. Photos circulating social media show emergency service vehicles near a people carrier vehicle with a full boot.
The incident was stood down shortly before midday with police saying roads had been reopened.
All of Elephant and Castle blocked off with massive police cordons because of a suspicious vehicle. Took these photos on my way past. Wondering if it was just someone a little overzealously panic-buying rice. pic.twitter.com/OLMfAzCTZE— Crystal moth (@Prolapsarian) March 11, 2020
reporting live from elephant and castle: roundabout closed, nearby buildings evacuated, cute police doggos everywhere pic.twitter.com/9m8zclEKHb— Weronika Kuc (@kucvegas) March 11, 2020
Always where the action is. Elephant and castle locked down. Apparently car full of fertiliser was stopped, which led to lockdown pic.twitter.com/Boos25EtaB— Dirk Bischof (@_startupninja_) March 11, 2020
