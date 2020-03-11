Police lockdown Elephant and Castle in London after suspicious vehicle found

A major police operation has taken place in Elephant and Castle, south London after police officers investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle near the London Underground tube station.

Emergency services swooped onto the scene on Wednesday morning. London Metropolitan police said they were making inquiries following a report of a “suspicious vehicle” in the Elephant and Castle area of London at 10.20am.

*UPDATE* The incident has now been stood down - roads will reopen shortly. https://t.co/YEDsLtojSS — MPS Southwark (@MPSSouthwark) March 11, 2020

A police cordon was put in place with roads in the surrounding area closed off. Photos circulating social media show emergency service vehicles near a people carrier vehicle with a full boot.

The incident was stood down shortly before midday with police saying roads had been reopened.

All of Elephant and Castle blocked off with massive police cordons because of a suspicious vehicle. Took these photos on my way past. Wondering if it was just someone a little overzealously panic-buying rice. pic.twitter.com/OLMfAzCTZE — Crystal moth (@Prolapsarian) March 11, 2020

reporting live from elephant and castle: roundabout closed, nearby buildings evacuated, cute police doggos everywhere pic.twitter.com/9m8zclEKHb — Weronika Kuc (@kucvegas) March 11, 2020

Always where the action is. Elephant and castle locked down. Apparently car full of fertiliser was stopped, which led to lockdown pic.twitter.com/Boos25EtaB — Dirk Bischof (@_startupninja_) March 11, 2020

