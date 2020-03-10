Trans activists accused of setting off smoke GRENADES at Labour women’s protest near Grenfell Tower (VIDEOS)

Trans activists have been accused of launching smoke grenades at a Labour Women's Declaration march held in West London Monday evening, in the shadow of Grenfell Tower.

The march was held to raise concerns over the Labour Party's policy on transgender rights and the issue of the perceived intrusion of trans rights into the realm of women's rights.

Labour women's declaration meeting protested by twats.They set off smoke grenades.The meeting was by Grenfell in a community still grieving that tragedy & these scum think smoke grenades are ok. pic.twitter.com/kQdV1IdboC — Aja♀️🏁 (@Aja02537920) March 9, 2020 There was something very cult like about the chanting by trans activists which greeted us outside the @LabWomenDec#ExpelMe rally last night. The only chant that didn't involve repeating what the megaphone said was where they shouted "Fuck Off" in answer to Julie Bindel's name pic.twitter.com/GO5q1sDfCx — Helen Steel (@helensteel12) March 10, 2020 Some more vid pic.twitter.com/h3K9Tw8Rst — Aja♀️🏁 (@Aja02537920) March 9, 2020

The demonstration, which at times turned violent, was held at the site of the 2017 Grenfell fire in which 72 people died.

Journalist, author, broadcaster, feminist campaigner Julie Bindel decried the use of smoke bombs by the radical trans activists.

Video from a friend who attended @LabWomenDec's #ExpelMe meeting last night in North Kensington. @bindelj confronts protestors for setting off smoke bombs in shadow of Grenfell. pic.twitter.com/Np8NfAsmjq — Nicole Jones (@satiricole) March 10, 2020

The trans activists claimed they were labelled as ‘scum’ by some of those who attended the march.

Several of the trans protesters were allegedly triggered by women discussing periods at the event but arrived to the protest wearing balaclavas with some brandishing crudely crafted penises on the outside of their trousers while asking women their names and addresses.

A protestor outside the #ExpelMe event last night. pic.twitter.com/gRzVniQxFc — Dr Fox up a Thorntree (@TJVRD) March 10, 2020

Trans activists covered their faces and chanted “transwomen are women" while brandishing signs which read “F**k TERFs” (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist).

The Labour Party has been embroiled in an ongoing schism over the issue, with one side, the Labour Women's Declaration, campaigning for women-only spaces such as changing rooms, accommodation, refuges, hostels and prisons and that they be considered a protected class.

Meanwhile, the other side, the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights, campaigns for the party to recognize that “trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary people are non-binary” among other demands.

