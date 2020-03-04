A Brexit Day holiday? Tory MP presents parliament with ‘United Kingdom Day’ proposal & ignites remainers’ fury

An ardent Brexiteer lawmaker has put forward a parliamentary Bill that, if passed, would see ‘United Kingdom Day’ become a new bank holiday in honor of Brexit, provoking pro-EU remainers’ ire on social media.

Pro-Brexit Tory backbencher Peter Bone introduced his eye-catching proposals in the House of Commons on Wednesday, asking “Why don’t we celebrate our United Kingdom?” before reeling off – somewhat ironically – a number of EU nations that celebrate their national day.

Bone proposed that the new UK public holiday should fall on the nearest Friday to June 23 – the date of the 2016 EU referendum, adding that it could be a day to also mark the Queen’s birthday and coronation anniversary.

The 67 year-old’s Brexit celebratory plans have riled many pro-EU supporters on Twitter, who regard Britain leaving the bloc as something for the country to mourn, not laud.

One person sarcastically tweeted that they supported Bone’s idea and suggested it could be “a day off, every year, for the country to reflect on its folly and its impoverishment and the reason for it.” While another provocatively asked: “Will it be changed to ‘England Day’ after the break-up of the United Kingdom?”

Others appeared to take issue with him for name-checking a host of EU countries that enjoy national public holidays in honor of their great nation.

Bone hit out at critics of his proposals, claiming “they can always work on United Kingdom Day.” The Bill was introduced without a vote, with a second reading scheduled for June 26, which Bone said would happen to be United Kingdom Day if legislation is passed – which currently looks unlikely, with the UK government appearing less than enthusiastic about the idea.

