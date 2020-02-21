 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ISIS supporter pleads guilty to planning SUICIDE BOMB attack at St Paul’s Cathedral in London (PHOTO)

21 Feb, 2020 11:45
ISIS supporter pleads guilty to planning SUICIDE BOMB attack at St Paul’s Cathedral in London (PHOTO)
File photo of St Paul's in London ©REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, was arrested in October by counter-terrorism investigators after she asked undercover cops to supply explosives.

Shaikh, from Hayes, Middlesex and originally named Michelle Ramsden, was charged with planning to commit acts of terrorism after she had surveyed both the iconic cathedral and a London hotel while planning a suicide bombing, according to investigators.

A pair of undercover officers posing as a husband and wife team of extremists had been in contact with Shaikh, who gave one of them bags that she wanted filled with explosives for carrying out an attack, the BBC reports.

Safiyya Shaikh © Metropolitan Police

Police also say Shaikh had prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the terrorist group, according to the Evening Standard, and shared terrorist documents with groups on Telegram.

Appearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Shaikh admitted to preparing an act of terrorism, and is due to be sentenced in May.

