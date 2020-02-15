 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British celeb world shaken after ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

15 Feb, 2020 17:58
Caroline Flack at the Brit Awards in 2018; Caroline Flack after leaving a London court in December 2019. ©  Reuters / Eddie Keogh;  Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Dinendra Haria
Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead in her London flat, aged 40. Flack was due to appear in court in March, after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend.

Flack’s body was found on Saturday, and the cause of her death has yet to be confirmed. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to the Press Association on Saturday evening.

Famed for hosting reality show ‘Love Island’ on ITV between 2015 and 2019, Flack’s personal life was a turbulent one. The presenter was due to appear in court next month to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, outside her home in December.

Flack was barred from contacting Burton since the incident, though the pair shared photos of each other on Instagram the day before Flack was found dead. 

British celebrities and fans took to Twitter on Saturday to send their condolences. Some blamed the tabloid press for “hounding” the former Love Islander following her arrest last year.

