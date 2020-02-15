 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

London's Euston station evacuated by armed police amid reports of a stabbing attack

15 Feb, 2020 14:45
Get short URL
London's Euston station evacuated by armed police amid reports of a stabbing attack
FILE PHOTO: An armed police officer on the scene of a stabbing in London, February 5, 2018 © Reuters / Simon Dawson
Armed police have descended on London’s Euston station following reports of a stabbing and mass fistfight. Bystanders fled the station amid what Transport for London called a “police incident.”

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, sending travelers fleeing in panic from the city’s fourth-busiest train station. Eyewitnesses described “police with guns everywhere,” and “people running up escalators.”

RT
A map view of London's Euston station © Google Maps

Neither London’s Metropolitan Police or the British Transport Police have confirmed the stabbing or released any details of the incident.

The supposed stabbing comes two weeks after a convicted terrorist stabbed two people in the London suburb of Streatham, seriously injuring one. The attacker was shot dead by police following his “Islamist-related” knife rampage.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies