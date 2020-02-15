London's Euston station evacuated by armed police amid reports of a stabbing attack

Armed police have descended on London’s Euston station following reports of a stabbing and mass fistfight. Bystanders fled the station amid what Transport for London called a “police incident.”

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, sending travelers fleeing in panic from the city’s fourth-busiest train station. Eyewitnesses described “police with guns everywhere,” and “people running up escalators.”

Anyone know what’s happening at #londoneuston#Euston ? Police with guns everywhere and tube closed?? — Kate (@KateCzylok) February 15, 2020

Neither London’s Metropolitan Police or the British Transport Police have confirmed the stabbing or released any details of the incident.

What was the panic at euston underground just now about? Saw people running up escalators and armed police heading towards it #euston — Finley (@nickfday) February 15, 2020

The supposed stabbing comes two weeks after a convicted terrorist stabbed two people in the London suburb of Streatham, seriously injuring one. The attacker was shot dead by police following his “Islamist-related” knife rampage.

