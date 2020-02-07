 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Climate protesters take a literal TROJAN HORSE to British Museum (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

7 Feb, 2020 11:07
© Twitter / Hugh Warwick @hedgehoghugh
Climate activists have wheeled a real-life Trojan Horse into the courtyard outside the British Museum to protest oil and gas giant British Petroleum’s (BP) sponsorship of a new exhibition about ancient Troy.

The activist theater group ‘BP or Not BP’ built a replica of the Trojan Horse, built from reclaimed timber and discarded rope, which can seat 10 people.

The activists sneaked into the museum’s courtyard at 7:30 local time Friday morning and intend to stay inside the courtyard overnight ahead of the ‘BP must fall’ protest on Saturday. An estimated 1,000 people will descend upon the British Museum, protesting against BP’s sponsorship of the current Troy exhibition.

“Just like in the myth, BP pretends that it’s giving us a gift, when in reality it’s trying to smuggle its deadly climate-wrecking business plans past the public’s defences,” BP Or Not BP spokeswoman Sarah Horne said previously.  

‘BP or Not BP’ previously staged other British Museum protests with a Viking longship and a sea monster, both meters-long.

