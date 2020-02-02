 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South London knifeman incident ‘terrorist related’ – police
Police shoot knifeman in London in ‘terrorist-related incident’

2 Feb, 2020 15:11
Police shoot knifeman in London in ‘terrorist-related incident’
London police have shot a man in Streatham in a “terrorist-related” incident. Several people have been reported stabbed, and video footage shared on social media shows armed police and ambulances on the street.

Armed police officers descended on the London suburb of Streatham on Sunday afternoon, andshot a knife-wielding criminal dead. The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that a “number of people have been stabbed,” and that the incident has been declared “terrorist-related.”

Video footage shared on social media shows a man lying on the ground outside a shuttered pharmacy, as armed police officers train their weapons on his unmoving body.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that the man reportedly had some sort of object strapped to his chest.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

