Police shoot knifeman in London in ‘terrorist-related incident’

London police have shot a man in Streatham in a “terrorist-related” incident. Several people have been reported stabbed, and video footage shared on social media shows armed police and ambulances on the street.

Armed police officers descended on the London suburb of Streatham on Sunday afternoon, andshot a knife-wielding criminal dead. The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that a “number of people have been stabbed,” and that the incident has been declared “terrorist-related.”

3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police.#streatham#newspic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc — Gabriel Vigo (@gabzvigo) February 2, 2020

Video footage shared on social media shows a man lying on the ground outside a shuttered pharmacy, as armed police officers train their weapons on his unmoving body.

#BREAKING: London police shoot man dead in the area of Streatham following possible stabbing attack. Witnesses say the suspect may have had something strapped to his chest. pic.twitter.com/Dw2V1YMp2C — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) February 2, 2020

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that the man reportedly had some sort of object strapped to his chest.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW