Police shoot knifeman in London in ‘terrorist-related incident’
Armed police officers descended on the London suburb of Streatham on Sunday afternoon, andshot a knife-wielding criminal dead. The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that a “number of people have been stabbed,” and that the incident has been declared “terrorist-related.”
3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police.#streatham#newspic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc— Gabriel Vigo (@gabzvigo) February 2, 2020
Video footage shared on social media shows a man lying on the ground outside a shuttered pharmacy, as armed police officers train their weapons on his unmoving body.
#BREAKING: London police shoot man dead in the area of Streatham following possible stabbing attack. Witnesses say the suspect may have had something strapped to his chest. pic.twitter.com/Dw2V1YMp2C— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) February 2, 2020
Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that the man reportedly had some sort of object strapped to his chest.
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
