 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Post-Brexit blackmail? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

2 Feb, 2020 10:37
Get short URL
Post-Brexit blackmail? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says
Dominic Raab (left) says Michel Barnier (right) is wrong about the need for border checks. © Global Look Press
Dominic Raab has rebuffed Michel Barnier, saying the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is “wrong” for claiming that the UK’s demands will lead to border checks, as the post-divorce horse trading begins in earnest.

The Brexit-night hangovers have barely cleared but the political wrangling over the future relationship is already underway. Foreign Secretary Raab said on Sunday that Britain expects Brussels to “live up to” its undertakings to offer the UK a Canada-style trade deal which will not require “high-alignment” with the bloc’s rules.

Also on rt.com Joy & sorrow: Brexit celebrations take over London as pro-EU crowd grieves in Scotland (VIDEOS)

The comments come amid reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a speech on Monday in which he is expected to confirm his wish for a Canada-style agreement. 

Raab told Sky News that he doesn’t believe that Johnson’s proposals will lead to border checks or increased costs and paperwork for UK businesses. This view clashes with comments from Barnier, which outlined that border checks would be impossible to avoid in such an arrangement.

The foreign secretary said Barnier’s remarks were “directly in conflict” with the withdrawal agreement and the undertakings in the political declaration.

“He’s wrong if the EU lives up to its commitments on its side both in the withdrawal agreement but also in the political declaration,” he said.

Sunday is day two of the 11-month transition period, so you can expect many more EU-UK disagreements to come.

Also on rt.com ‘What should I do? Hide in the cellar?’ Nigel Farage tells RT’s Going Underground he’ll be a Brexit ‘watchdog’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies