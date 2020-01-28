UK govt ignores US pressure, allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks following telecom supply review

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei will be allowed to continue participating in building Britain’s future 5G networks but with restrictions, the government announced on Tuesday in a move that could impact UK-US relations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said that Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre has advised that “high risk vendors” be excluded from security critical and sensitive parts of the new fifth-generation mobile networks, including “sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases.” The agency also recommends limiting such vendors to a “minority presence of no more than 35 percent in the periphery of the network, known as the access network, which connect devices and equipment to mobile phone masts.”

“The recommended cap of 35 per cent will be kept under review to determine whether it should be further reduced as the market diversifies,” the statement added.

The UK has been under increasing pressure from Washington to block Huawei, including warning that allowing the Chinese company to play a role in the country’s 5G networks could threaten US-UK intelligence sharing. US intelligence officials reportedly told British ministers that using Huawei technology for 5G in the UK would be “an act of madness.”

Despite US efforts to deter other countries from engaging with the Chinese firm, Huawei is currently involved in the telecoms sector in several European countries, including Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back against calls for a blanket ban on Huawei, saying back in March that she wouldn’t exclude a company “simply because it’s from a certain country.”

