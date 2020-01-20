‘Look Harry, I’m like DiCaprio in Titanic’: Social media mocks awkward Prince Harry & BoJo summit pic

Boris Johnson has been pictured playing a one-sided game of “aeroplanes” or “Leo DiCaprio from Titanic” – depending on your level of imagination – with Prince Harry, in a surprise meeting between the pair at a summit in London.

The Duke of Sussex was seen engaging in what appeared to be light-hearted conversation with Johnson at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday – which only occurred after the prince had borne witness to the prime minister performing some rather odd actions.

It momentarily left His Royal Highness (HRH) seemingly unimpressed and the UK PM embarrassed.

The widely circulated image of the pair drew laughter and mockery on social media, with many taking pity on the young prince. One person on Twitter came up with a possible explanation for Johnson’s antics, suggesting that the PM may have been attempting to evoke a famous scene from the film ‘Titanic’.

Boris: “Look, Harry, I’m just like Leo DiCaprio in ‘Titanic’. I’m king of the world!”

Harry: “No, Boris. Just... no.”

Mirror journalist Pippa Crerar thought Johnson may have been trying to convince the prince about his post-Brexit trade plans, tweeting: “Boris: ‘My Canada-style free trade agreement is going to be *this* big.’”



Wtf??? Harry's expression is priceless! What is boris doing??? pic.twitter.com/OsoWQq920L — Jennifer Clements (@JennyClements) January 20, 2020

Prince Harry is looking at Boris like who is this idiot lol!#PrinceHarrypic.twitter.com/UW8uUZwLhG — Supernatural TV show fan (@jared_secret) January 20, 2020

Their meeting came just hours after Prince Harry gave a speech claiming he had "no other option" but to quit the country for Canada.

Speaking at a charity event in the renowned Ivy Chelsea Club on Sunday night, Prince Harry said: "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible."

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are to lose their HRH titles and public funding as they opt for “a more independent life,” Buckingham Palace revealed on Saturday – adding that they are no longer “working members of the Royal Family.”

