UK’s Prince Harry & Meghan to lose titles & funds, repay millions spent for renovation as they ‘exit’ royal family duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to lose their titles and public funding, as they opt for “a more independent life,” Buckingham Palace has said, adding they are no longer “working members of the Royal Family.”

An arrangement agreed by the couple and the Royal family says Harry and Meghan will no longer be able to formally represent the Queen and will lose their titles. They will no longer receive public funds associated with their former royal duties.

The couple also expressed their wish to refund public monies used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home even after they part ways with the Royals, a statement from Buckingham Palace points out, adding that the two are also allowed to retain any private patronages and associations they wish.

Added to the statement were Queen Elizabeth’s words, in which she called the arrangement “a constructive and supportive way forward” and recognized "the challenges” Harry and Meghan faced over the last two years, adding that she supports their wish for a “more independent life.”

The initial news about Harry and Meghan planning to step back from their royal duties and “carve out a progressive new role” for themselves was met with a massive public backlash in the UK.

Polls published by the British media suggest that more than a half of Brits wanted them to be stripped of their titles, with even more saying that the couple should repay the renovation costs for Frogmore Cottage. More than three fourths of respondents were adamant the two should not get a penny of public funds anymore.

