 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Beyond belief!’: Labour leadership hopeful enrages Scots after using Catalonia as example of how to ‘beat divisive nationalism’

16 Jan, 2020 11:55
Get short URL
‘Beyond belief!’: Labour leadership hopeful enrages Scots after using Catalonia as example of how to ‘beat divisive nationalism’
(L) Catalan separatist protesters clash with police © Reuters / Jon Nazca; (R) Scottish independence protesters march in Glasgow © AFP / ANDY BUCHANAN
Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has incensed Scots after citing Catalonia, where Catalans have faced severe police brutality in their quest for independence, as an example of how to beat “narrow and divisive nationalism.”

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil on Wednesday night, Nandy was asked to expand on her proposals to set up an international commission that will look for historical examples of “how nationalism has been beaten by social justice.”

The leadership contender argued that Britain should be learning lessons from other countries around the world on how to defeat nationalism, using Spain’s handling of Catalan independence protests as a beacon for social justice advocates, like her.

…in places like Catalonia and Quebec we have been able to beat narrow and divisive nationalism with a social justice agenda.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nandy’s views really haven’t gone down well among Scottish people on social media. The idea that it’s perfectly reasonable to use Catalonia, where politicians and demonstrators were locked up and police violence was dished out, as an example of how to deal with Scottish nationalism has prompted an avalanche of angry responses.

One person tweeted: “To use the example of the Madrid based brutality towards the Catalonia’s [sic], is beyond belief !!!” While another suggested that if fellow Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey, a Corbynite, had used Venezuela as an “example to follow” the media would have crucified her, however, they treat Nandy’s views in suggesting the UK “replicate Spain’s extremism” as “uncontroversial.”

Other Scots posted images of bloodied Catalan protesters and baton-wielding Spanish police threatening citizens to show their disgust at Nandy’s inflammatory comments.

Catalan independence remains a hot topic in Spain more than two years after the referendum was stopped in its tracks by the Spanish government and a heavy-handed police operation. Both secessionists and unionists have repeatedly hit the streets in massive demonstrations throughout the region ever since. 

In the aftermath, former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont fled the country and is now effectively exiled in Belgium.

Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in jail last October. Junqueras was among nine separatist leaders who were sentenced to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition, for their part in the region’s failed 2017 independence bid.

Also on rt.com Johnson has snubbed Scotland’s ‘inalienable’ right to self-determination by rejecting 2nd referendum – George Galloway

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies