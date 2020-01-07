‘What next? British air?’ Baffled Brits bash Co-Op supermarket chain over boast about ice cubes made with ‘British water’

Bewildered Brits are pouring scorn on the Co-Op food store chain after it took the peculiar decision to boast that its bags of ice cubes contain “British water”.

With the UK still reeling from more than three years of debates about Brexit, even simple packaging can set off hair triggers, with some fearing any expression of national pride.

Also on rt.com No Big Ben bong to celebrate Brexit day after House speaker rejects Tory MPs’ proposal

In this feverish environment a picture of a Co-Op ice cube bag emblazoned with a British flag and the words “made with British water” has sparked a meltdown on Twitter.

“What is British water exactly? Does it fall on the left, live in a thatched cottage and think itself superior to other races of H2O?” one exasperated commenter asked.

So this is a real thing. The Co-op are marketing their ice as being made with "British water" - what is British water exactly? Does it fall on the left, live in a thatched cottage and think itself superior to other races of H2O? pic.twitter.com/UO7nODDAOv — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 6, 2020

“Water flows here, there and everywhere. Water, like fish, knows no borders. The Co-op has been and should be better than this. Stop it,” another added. “What next? British air?” came another wry response.

Dear @coopuk.Why do you feel it necessary to market your ice cubes as made from "British water"? Water flows here, there and everywhere. Water, like fish, knows no borders.The Co-op has been and should be better than this. Stop it. pic.twitter.com/BTYGYfoqRK — Citizen Soph 🇪🇺💚💛 🦌 (@FunSoph) January 5, 2020 Or do they mean it came out of a tap? — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 6, 2020

The supermarket sought to explain the situation by outlining that its labelling policy dictates that it provides the country of origin of the main ingredients in any product, even ice cubes.

Is it also sealed in British plastic, printed with British ink, made by British employees in British made freezers?Tell you what though, not a great product for the environment. — Pascal Jacquemain 🇫🇷in🇬🇧 #the5million (@jacquep) January 5, 2020

“Sorry if our ice cubes have caused a bit of chill on Twitter,” a spokesperson for the brand said. “But our labelling policy means that we always aim to provide the country origin of the main ingredients in any product, and that includes the water in our ice cubes. We hope our customers are cool with that.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!