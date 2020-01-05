 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran hoists blood-red ‘flag of revenge’ in holy city of Qom as thousands mourn Soleimani across the region (VIDEOS)

5 Jan, 2020 03:53
Get short URL
Iran hoists blood-red ‘flag of revenge’ in holy city of Qom as thousands mourn Soleimani across the region (VIDEOS)
Red flag of "revenge" for Soleimani hoisted on Jamkaran Mosque © Ruptly
A blood-red flag, symbolizing the call for avenging the dead, has been hoisted atop of the Jamkaran Mosque in Iranian holy city of Qom. The rare sight comes as people mourn Qassem Soleimani and other officials, killed by the US.

The hoisting ceremony was aired by Iranian state TV on Saturday. The blood-red flag, as well as a picture of the slain commander of the elite Quds force were carried to the roof of the one of the biggest and the most important mosques for the Shia Muslims.

The flag used during the ceremony is the so-called ‘Ya la-Tharat al-Husayn’ banner, dating back to the late 7th century. It was first raised after the Battle of Karbala in a call to avenge the death of Imam Husayn ibn Ali, that became one of the key events that led to the split of Shia and Sunni Islam. It has been reported that the red flag has never been unfurled atop the Jamkaran,  a major holy site since the early Middle Ages, until now.

Red flags were also spotted during other events, held across country in honor of the slain general. Thousands gathered in Tehran on Saturday, shouting slogans and carrying pictures of Soleimani. Some were spotted setting Israeli flags on fire.

In Iraq, where Soleimani was killed in the US airstrike alongside other high-ranking Iranian and Iraqi officials, including the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militia, a three-day mourning has been announced. The commemorative ceremonies there saw participants stomping on and burning American flags.

A mourning house for Soleimani has been opened in Gaza, where locals were also spotted venting their anger at the US and Israel apart from paying their respects to the dead.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies