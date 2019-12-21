 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Corbyn was ‘smeared’, Johnson is a ‘buffoon’: Roger Waters says information war won big in UK elections (VIDEO)

21 Dec, 2019 12:31
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid attend the debate on the Queen's Speech in the House of Commons Chamber, in London, Britain December 19, 2019. ©  UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Boris Johnson’s victory over Labour illustrates the power of propaganda, Roger Waters told RT. The Pink Floyd frontman urged people around the world to rise up against the establishment before it’s too late.

The new Tory majority in the UK Parliament is the result of a vast information war waged by the country’s elite, Waters told Afshin Rattansi, host of RT’s Going Underground. He went on to note that the manipulation of news and information has become “almost the most important thing in our lives.”

Waters said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had been “smeared beyond belief” by the media, paving the way for Johnson’s success at the polls. Describing the prime minister as an “oaf and buffoon,” he suggested that the election results signaled more trouble on the horizon.


The mainstream media is owned by very rich and powerful people. And in consequence it may be that they are coming closer and closer to controlling everything. Not just all the elections, but everything.

He said that misinformation is the “elephant in the room,” arguing that it was the duty of dogged journalists such as Julian Assange to help educate young people about the true state of the world.

Despite his grim analysis, Waters expressed optimism that the tide was turning, and called on his “brothers and sisters” across the globe to rise up against their “neoliberal” rulers.

