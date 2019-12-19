 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FSB shooting is considered 'act of terrorism,' one officer killed
'She’s joined the Death Eaters’: JK Rowling slammed as ‘TERF’ over support for woman fired for saying sex is immutable

19 Dec, 2019 16:11
'She’s joined the Death Eaters’: JK Rowling slammed as ‘TERF’ over support for woman fired for saying sex is immutable
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been eviscerated by former fans after tweeting in support of a woman fired for denying that a person can change their biological sex. Will she have to write a trans Voldemort to win them back?

Rowling was assailed on social media after voicing her support for tax consultant Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job earlier this year over a handful of “gender-critical” tweets – including one stating that “male people are not women.”

Offended fans (and newly minted ex-fans) rushed to shame the bestselling author for backing, or even being, that most deadly of four-letter words - a TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist).

This is such a kick in the head to the LGBT+ community,” clucked one commenter.

Most rich people have the sense to hide their (really quite obsessive) bigotry. Not you though!snarled another.

Many insisted that supporting the axed tax adviser’s “bigotry” somehow negated years of “inspir[ing] millions of kids to be good to each other,” and claimed to be reconsidering their own childhood love of Rowling’s books.

Others warned that Rowling’s words - and Forstater’s - would lead to actual physical violence, demanding they be made an example of.

But a few spoke up for Rowling.

Forstater was denied relief on her wrongful termination claim by an employment tribunal on Wednesday when the judge ruled that her belief that biological sex cannot be changed was “incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others,” shooting down the tax consultant’s argument that “gender-critical beliefs” are a protected attribute under the 2010 Equality Act.

