'She’s joined the Death Eaters’: JK Rowling slammed as ‘TERF’ over support for woman fired for saying sex is immutable

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been eviscerated by former fans after tweeting in support of a woman fired for denying that a person can change their biological sex. Will she have to write a trans Voldemort to win them back?

Rowling was assailed on social media after voicing her support for tax consultant Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job earlier this year over a handful of “gender-critical” tweets – including one stating that “male people are not women.”

Dress however you please.Call yourself whatever you like.Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya#ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Offended fans (and newly minted ex-fans) rushed to shame the bestselling author for backing, or even being, that most deadly of four-letter words - a TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist).

Also on rt.com New 'Star Wars' may have a gay character — if this franchise continues to go woke, it will continue to go broke

“This is such a kick in the head to the LGBT+ community,” clucked one commenter.

“Most rich people have the sense to hide their (really quite obsessive) bigotry. Not you though!” snarled another.

I’m not usually one to rely on your books for political analogy, because they’re for children, obviously, but I think it’s appropriate to make an exception in this case: You’ve just joined the Death Eaters. — Avery Edison (@aedison) December 19, 2019

This is bad, you are bad, and you should feel bad. — Matt Damon’s Powered Exoskeleton (@punzerdragoon) December 19, 2019

Many insisted that supporting the axed tax adviser’s “bigotry” somehow negated years of “inspir[ing] millions of kids to be good to each other,” and claimed to be reconsidering their own childhood love of Rowling’s books.

As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood - knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) December 19, 2019

When I was little, my dream was to one day ask you how people like me would have been accomodated for in hogwarts..I'm afraid that my dreams might have been crushed if I ever got that chance. — Noel is entering peak holiday spirit (@notafootstool) December 19, 2019

Others warned that Rowling’s words - and Forstater’s - would lead to actual physical violence, demanding they be made an example of.

I believe this case is a vitally important landmark. We must treat this in the same way we have treated sexism, racism, homophobia. NObody is suggesting she isn't allowed her opinion but it's dangerous language that harms people. She should be held accountable for it. — Vonalina Cake (@VonalinaCake) December 19, 2019

But a few spoke up for Rowling.

I'm trans, I grew up reading Rowling, and I've been turned off by her SJW pandering for years. Finally she's standing up for reason, in the face of #CancelCulture, and my respect for her is returning. — Jadis (the Self-Made Woman) Argiope (@S3LF_MAD3_WOMAN) December 19, 2019

This is fantastic to hear. We need more blue ticks speaking out in support of gender identity policy capture, and how it's impacting on the lives of women despite @S_A_Somerville@NicolaSturgeon claiming it won't. Everyone liking this tweet should respond to the consultation. — LGB Alliance (@AllianceLGB) December 19, 2019

Forstater was denied relief on her wrongful termination claim by an employment tribunal on Wednesday when the judge ruled that her belief that biological sex cannot be changed was “incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others,” shooting down the tax consultant’s argument that “gender-critical beliefs” are a protected attribute under the 2010 Equality Act.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!