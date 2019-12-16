 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blame it on the Beeb? Corbyn ally slams broadcaster for ‘consciously’ contributing to Labour’s disastrous election defeat

16 Dec, 2019 12:25
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn © BBC / AFP / Jeff Overs
Andy McDonald, Labour’s shadow transport secretary and key ally of leader Jeremy Corbyn, has furiously hit out at the BBC for “consciously” playing its part in the party’s worst election defeat since 1935.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Monday, McDonald was asked by presenter Justin Webb whether he thought the public service broadcaster had “consciously” contributed to Corbyn’s loss. “Consciously, yes,” replied McDonald.

The 61 year-old conceded that his own party had to take a lot of the responsibility for the heavy election defeat, that saw huge swathes of long-held Labour seats in the midlands and the north, turn Tory blue, but suggested the BBC’s ‘biased’ reporting was also a factor.

We got this wrong, but if the BBC are going to hold themselves out as somehow having conducted themselves in an impartial manner, I think they’ve really got to have a look in the mirror.

McDonald highlighted the example of a BBC News reporter who talked about Boris Johnson getting “the majority he so deserves." A charge that was rebuffed by Webb, who insisted that it had been a “slip of the tongue.”

The BBC have been widely criticized for a number of “mistakes” that happened to benefit the Conservative party during the election campaign. 

In November, the broadcaster apologized for a “production mistake” involving Johnson. They aired a 2016 Remembrance Sunday clip of Johnson - and not the 2019 footage where the PM made an embarrassing gaffe, laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London the wrong way up. It led to accusations of a cover-up.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg came under fire on Twitter days before Brits went to the polls after tweeting, without evidence, that a Labour activist had punched Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s adviser outside a Leeds hospital. The ‘incident’ turned out to be fake news.

