Blame it on the Beeb? Corbyn ally slams broadcaster for ‘consciously’ contributing to Labour’s disastrous election defeat

Andy McDonald, Labour’s shadow transport secretary and key ally of leader Jeremy Corbyn, has furiously hit out at the BBC for “consciously” playing its part in the party’s worst election defeat since 1935.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Monday, McDonald was asked by presenter Justin Webb whether he thought the public service broadcaster had “consciously” contributed to Corbyn’s loss. “Consciously, yes,” replied McDonald.

Labour shadow minister Andy McDonald just said the BBC “played a part” in Corbyn’s defeat. Also scorns the ideas the BBC “conducted themselves in an impartial manner” during the election. (This clip is worth listening to.) pic.twitter.com/Di1KiLuoMZ — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) December 16, 2019

The 61 year-old conceded that his own party had to take a lot of the responsibility for the heavy election defeat, that saw huge swathes of long-held Labour seats in the midlands and the north, turn Tory blue, but suggested the BBC’s ‘biased’ reporting was also a factor.

We got this wrong, but if the BBC are going to hold themselves out as somehow having conducted themselves in an impartial manner, I think they’ve really got to have a look in the mirror.

McDonald highlighted the example of a BBC News reporter who talked about Boris Johnson getting “the majority he so deserves." A charge that was rebuffed by Webb, who insisted that it had been a “slip of the tongue.”

Also on rt.com BBC reporter roasted for focusing on fake news of Labour activist ‘punching’ official at Leeds hospital protest

The BBC have been widely criticized for a number of “mistakes” that happened to benefit the Conservative party during the election campaign.

In November, the broadcaster apologized for a “production mistake” involving Johnson. They aired a 2016 Remembrance Sunday clip of Johnson - and not the 2019 footage where the PM made an embarrassing gaffe, laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London the wrong way up. It led to accusations of a cover-up.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg came under fire on Twitter days before Brits went to the polls after tweeting, without evidence, that a Labour activist had punched Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s adviser outside a Leeds hospital. The ‘incident’ turned out to be fake news.

Also on rt.com ‘Boris Broadcasting Corporation’: BBC cover up BoJo’s Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying gaffe with 2016 VIDEO, branded ‘fake news’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.