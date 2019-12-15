 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chaos & tear gas at Muslim-majority uni in New Delhi after police responding to riots outside break into campus (VIDEOS)

15 Dec, 2019 15:32
Policemen stand outside the Jamia Milia University following a protest. New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. ©  Reuters / Adnan Abidi
Following days of unrest centered around New Delhi’s Jamia Islamia University, police have apparently broken into its grounds, making arrests and forcing dozens of students to leave. Tear gas has been used amid reports of clashes.

The heavy police response is linked to the wave of Muslim protests across the country triggered by the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has sparked riots in the vicinity of Jamia Islamia University in the Indian capital. The area has become a flashpoint of clashes with police, although students say the campus itself has until now been peaceful. 

Earlier on Friday, police stopped a protest march from leaving the university campus, firing tear gas and detaining more than 40 protesters. They said the tear gas was necessary, as students were pelting them with stones. However, the situation then escalated during the weekend.

Fresh footage shows that police entered the campus on Sunday evening, and chaotic scenes of students reacting to the incursion. Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said that “no permission was given” for the officers to enter, yet they did so “by force.” Khan told ANI News that both staff and students were “beaten up and forced to leave the campus.”

Students inside the campus insist their protest was non-violent, and claim that the police entered the college and indiscriminately fired tear gas. Videos shared on social media show chaos in the university’s buildings, as the sound of smashing glass and what seem to be riot control weapon shots can be heard.

Other videos showed dozens of students with their hands up walking outside the university gates as police watch.

RT
©  Reuters / Adnan Abidi

Police, meanwhile, said they'd had “no problem” with the university itself.

“Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university students,” Deputy Police Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal told ANI. He added that six of his officers had been injured in clashes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

