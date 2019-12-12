‘Enjoy a celebration’: Boris Johnson cheers projected landslide Tory win in UK general election

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Brexitquake, not Youthquake’: Stunning UK vote proves those who ignore traditional supporters are doomed – George Galloway
12 Dec, 2019 22:42
Johnson on election day ©REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told members of his Conservative Party to "enjoy a celebration" after exit polls showed them winning a large majority in Parliament in the snap general election.

“I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight,” Johnson wrote in an email to party members, which was seen by Reuters. “You powered this campaign. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Exit polls on Thursday evening showed the Tories winning 368 seats, more than enough to command a parliamentary majority, with Labour down to 191 seats in a crushing defeat to Jeremy Corbyn.

Official election results will be known at some point during the night, but even the leading Labour luminaries have conceded that exit polls have been generally correct. 

Johnson called a general election after a number of Conservative members rebelled and voted with a Labour proposal to tie his hands in negotiating Brexit from the European Union, depriving him of a majority in Parliament.

