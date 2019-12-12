 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘This is all your bloody fault’: David Cameron hammered on Twitter after posting good luck election message to Tories

12 Dec, 2019 14:23
Get short URL
‘This is all your bloody fault’: David Cameron hammered on Twitter after posting good luck election message to Tories
File photo © REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool
David Cameron has been taking serious flak on social media after posting a good luck message to Tories ahead of polling day in the UK, as people berated the man they said sparked years of Brexit-related political turmoil.

The former prime minister, who resigned his post in the immediate wake of the Brexit referendum result in 2016, posted a tweet on Wednesday evening supporting his Conservative Party colleagues and reminding people to go out and vote. This is the UK’s second general election since he stepped down.

His message didn’t go down terribly well on social media, with angry responses quickly piling up beneath his post.

“Get in the bin and stay there,” wrote one angry commenter, as another chimed: “Sod off. This is all your bloody fault.” Cameron was also labeled “the man who split the national to save his sad party.” 

Some even shared screenshots of a tweet the politician had sent ahead of the 2015 general election, calling on voters to choose him and the Tories or “chaos with [then Labour leader] Ed Miliband.” Others couldn’t help remarking “that aged well.” 

Also on rt.com Unpopularity contest: British voters head to polls to decide who they dislike the least

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies