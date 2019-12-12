‘This is all your bloody fault’: David Cameron hammered on Twitter after posting good luck election message to Tories

David Cameron has been taking serious flak on social media after posting a good luck message to Tories ahead of polling day in the UK, as people berated the man they said sparked years of Brexit-related political turmoil.

The former prime minister, who resigned his post in the immediate wake of the Brexit referendum result in 2016, posted a tweet on Wednesday evening supporting his Conservative Party colleagues and reminding people to go out and vote. This is the UK’s second general election since he stepped down.

I want to wish all @Conservatives candidates the best of luck tomorrow after a hard-fought #GeneralElection19 campaign and urge everyone to go out there and #VoteConservative — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 11, 2019

His message didn’t go down terribly well on social media, with angry responses quickly piling up beneath his post.

“Get in the bin and stay there,” wrote one angry commenter, as another chimed: “Sod off. This is all your bloody fault.” Cameron was also labeled “the man who split the national to save his sad party.”

Some even shared screenshots of a tweet the politician had sent ahead of the 2015 general election, calling on voters to choose him and the Tories or “chaos with [then Labour leader] Ed Miliband.” Others couldn’t help remarking “that aged well.”

pic.twitter.com/clZbynKizp — catman (@blaggy87) December 11, 2019 I hope this does for the Conservatives what your leaflet did for the remain cause — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) December 11, 2019 this might just get Labour over the line. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 12, 2019

