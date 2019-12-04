 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
100 London firefighters deployed to battle Travel Lodge blaze, dozens evacuated (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

4 Dec, 2019 08:05
© Twitter / London Fire Brigade
Roughly 100 firefighters from multiple stations across the local area were deployed to a West London hotel as parts of at least five floors were consumed by fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Dozens of guests and staff evacuated as at least 15 fire engines and crews from multiple stations were called to the scene at approximately 2:52am local time. They worked tirelessly in what officials described as “challenging conditions” to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire reportedly started in the garbage room of the hotel and quickly spread five floors up by the time first responders reached the scene.

London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries reported and quickly brought the situation under control. However, there were concerns that the blaze had spread internally within the building and possibly up to the roof, so a drone was deployed to investigate from above.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the hotel and around 160 guests and staff evacuated the building,” Station commander Nathan Hobson said.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway. 

