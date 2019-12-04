100 London firefighters deployed to battle Travel Lodge blaze, dozens evacuated (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Roughly 100 firefighters from multiple stations across the local area were deployed to a West London hotel as parts of at least five floors were consumed by fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Dozens of guests and staff evacuated as at least 15 fire engines and crews from multiple stations were called to the scene at approximately 2:52am local time. They worked tirelessly in what officials described as “challenging conditions” to contain and extinguish the fire.

Travelodge Brentford on fire around 2 am, @LondonFire here and took control, not seen a single Travelodge employee, a member of the public ran up n down every corridor on each floor telling us to leave, fire now out and dowsing down. pic.twitter.com/LFHHYADMWV — Lord R W Williams (@capireg) 4 December 2019

We've completed our search of the hotel. Around 160 guests & staff evacuated the building. There's no reports of any injuries. Firefighters continue to work hard in challenging conditions to bring the blaze under control https://t.co/KK5v6zXYHtpic.twitter.com/ndm6DRGkqn — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 4 December 2019

The fire reportedly started in the garbage room of the hotel and quickly spread five floors up by the time first responders reached the scene.

The whole of a bin room on the ground floor is alight. The fire spread to an adjacent hotel of five floors. Firefighters are carrying out a systematic search of the hotel. Latest here https://t.co/KK5v6zXYHtpic.twitter.com/I4nTAwqR8E — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 4 December 2019

The #Brentford hotel fire is under control. Firefighters will be at the scene throughout the morning damping down pockets of fire. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/KK5v6zXYHtpic.twitter.com/CPi8k9GbtE — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 4 December 2019

London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries reported and quickly brought the situation under control. However, there were concerns that the blaze had spread internally within the building and possibly up to the roof, so a drone was deployed to investigate from above.

We have a drone in operation now, I believe the fire has penetrated the building and possibly in the roof space. pic.twitter.com/2siMF0bEdh — Lord R W Williams (@capireg) 4 December 2019

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the hotel and around 160 guests and staff evacuated the building,” Station commander Nathan Hobson said.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway.

So the @TravelodgeUK hotel in #Brentford is on fire. 10+ fire engines here. It looks like it's spreading via the cladding... pic.twitter.com/IaoifaVCn2 — Martyn (@Martyn85948296) December 4, 2019

