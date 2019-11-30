 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Front page fail: Telegraph blasted for smearing clumsy headline over photo of London Bridge HERO

30 Nov, 2019 12:05
Get short URL
Front page fail: Telegraph blasted for smearing clumsy headline over photo of London Bridge HERO
The Daily Telegraph's front page is being heavily criticized. RT has blurred the man's face. © Telegraph
The Telegraph is facing severe criticism for covering its front page with a photo of the brave man who stripped the London Bridge attacker of his knife alongside a headline which appeared to point the finger of blame at the hero.

“Terror returns to London Bridge,” screamed the main headline on the British daily newspaper alongside a photo of the man holding one of Usman Khan’s blades, which he dispatched to safety as he joined a group of citizens in tackling the jihadist.

Also on rt.com London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft NARWHAL TUSK off wall to confront terrorist (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The combination of the photo and the strange choice of words caused a great deal of confusion and anger on social media, as many pointed out that it made it appear as if the man in the photo was the knife attacker.

Journalists and other people who work in the news industry were particularly baffled by the front page, with many noting that the paper appears to have defamed the man.

“Does this fella want to be on the front of a national newspaper like this? If you’ve not seen the video of a man being shot to death you’d be forgiven for thinking this guy was the perpetrator,”tweeted Athletic writer Sam Lee.

“Not sure if I’d just risked my life and disarmed a murdering terrorist I’d be happy with this front page,”added ITV News presenter Steve Scott, while radio presenter Alex Belfield described it as “appalling journalism.” 

A number of brave civilians teamed up to subdue Usman Khan after the extremist embarked on his murderous rampage in the London Bridge area on Friday. Those involved in taking down the knife attacker reportedly included a convicted murderer on day release, a man with a fire extinguisher, and a Polish chef called Luckasz armed with a narwhal tusk.

Khan stabbed five unarmed people during his cowardly assault. Two of his victims died from their injuries.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies