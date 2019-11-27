 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Stormzy, Sterling, Adele & co lead ‘record breaking’ voter registration drive in final day deadline

27 Nov, 2019 11:50
Get short URL
Stormzy, Sterling, Adele & co lead ‘record breaking’ voter registration drive in final day deadline
(L) Adele © Global Look Press / Lisa O'Connor; (C) Stormzy © Global Look Press / Roland Owsnitzki; (R) Raheem Sterling © Global Look Press / Darren Staples
A record number of people in the UK registered to vote on the final day applications were open, with a huge spike helped by celebrities such as Stormzy, Raheem Sterling and Adele using social media to fuel the drive.

There were a total of 659,666 applications by midnight on Tuesday with 4.1 million registered to vote in the last five weeks – over a million more than in the same period for the 2017 general election.

Also on rt.com ‘Remember, I’m not a friend’: Tory election candidate caught on camera setting up fake ‘spontaneous’ interview with resident

Young people dominated the applications. Of those who registered yesterday 70 percent were from those 34 and under. In comparison, just 4 percent were aged 65 and older.

It could prove significant for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party who tend to attract a vastly greater number of that demographic compared to the Tories.

The huge spike in voter registrations has been thanked in no small part to a number of high profile British celebrities taking to social media to encourage their followers to beat the deadline.

Grime artist Stormzy has been a major player, posting his reasons on Twitter why it was important to have a say at this year’s snap poll on December 12, insisting it was “the most important election of our generation.”

Singer Adele, who hadn’t tweeted since December 2018, also called on the British public to register to vote as well as Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling and pop act Little Mix who gained thousands of likes and retweets for their posts.

In sharp contrast to Corbyn who has consistently urged the public to make the application to vote, PM Boris Johnson has failed to do the same on social media platforms like Twitter – as pointed out by the Labour leader.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies