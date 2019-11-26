Thousands of tractors plow through Berlin streets in protest at new green regulations (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Up to 5,000 tractors descended upon the German capital on Tuesday to protest the government's latest agricultural policies and environmental protection regulations which farmers claim are too restrictive.

German authorities estimate somewhere in the region of 5,000 tractors and 10,000 farmers entered Berlin in a slow-moving convoy, bringing the capital to a relative standstill at certain points. The protesters eventually gathered at Berlin's iconic landmark Brandenburg Gate.

Morning at the Brandenburg Gate. Around a hundred of farmers is here already to demonstrate against government's agricultural policies. Organisers expect 5000 tractors from all over Germany in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/HOoRlDWh7D — Natalia Smolentceva (@ananats) November 26, 2019

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government made the proposals back in September to curb the use of pesticides and herbicides to better protect the country's insect populations, while also placing limits on the use of fertilizers to protect Germany's groundwater.

Disgruntled farmers feel there should be consultation and cooperation between conservationists, environmentalists, farmers and the government to create policies that are effective at protecting the environment while maintaining German agricultural competitiveness.

While Merkel agreed in principle and talks are scheduled to begin at the start of December, these are not the first such protests by farmers in recent weeks.

Hamburg witnessed a similar demonstration of slow-moving outrage earlier this month.

Also on rt.com ‘No farm, no food, no future!’: Farmers clog traffic in Hamburg with 4,000 tractors, reject ‘scapegoating’ by govt (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!