 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Beast of Buckingham Palace’ children’s book released amid Prince Andrew scandal leaves Twitter smirking

21 Nov, 2019 17:10
Get short URL
‘Beast of Buckingham Palace’ children’s book released amid Prince Andrew scandal leaves Twitter smirking
Main image: © Global Look Press via ZUMA Press; inset: © David Walliams/Twitter
Comedian and ‘Little Britain’ star David Walliams’ new children’s book ‘The Beast of Buckingham Palace’ has caused quite a stir on Twitter, not because of its content but for the perfect comedic timing of its release.

At pretty much any other point in 2019, the online commentariat would hardly have batted an eyelid at Walliams’ book title, however, in the immediate aftermath of Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview and subsequent demotion to royal family pariah, online commentators could hardly contain themselves. 

Also on rt.com ‘I’m sorry mummy’: UK papers blast Prince Andrew as Epstein pal steps down from public duties

“As they say, the secret of comedy is timing,” comedian Frankie Boyle said in response to the release.

The car crash interview saw the Duke of York attempt to defend and downplay his friendship with suspected sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He has since been summarily dumped by a series of companies and charities with whom he worked before being dismissed from public duties by the Queen herself. 

To add insult to injury for the disgraced Prince, there’s now a children’s book out in time for Christmas which has, once again, drawn the public’s attention to, at best, his alleged indiscretions and worst his alleged sex crimes. 

Walliams’ own tweet announcing the book has been hijacked by users who simply couldn’t contain their macabre mirth at the fortuitous timing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies