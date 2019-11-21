 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

British TV presenter slammed for ‘erasing apartheid history’ to smear Jeremy Corbyn as ‘racist’

21 Nov, 2019 13:21
Get short URL
British TV presenter slammed for ‘erasing apartheid history’ to smear Jeremy Corbyn as ‘racist’
Channel 4 presenter Rachel Riley © Twitter / @RachelRileyRR; Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn © REUTERS/Phil Noble
Channel 4 presenter Rachel Riley is under fire after posting a photo of herself in a T-shirt featuring a doctored image of Jeremy Corbyn with his anti-apartheid message erased and replaced by one branding him a “racist.”

Riley, a well-known and consistent critic of Corbyn in relation to claims of an anti-semitism “crisis” within UK Labour, posted the controversial image on Twitter on Wednesday night. The photo shows Corbyn being arrested whilst protesting against South African apartheid in 1984.

The Labour leader, who at the time was not long into his job as a UK MP, wore a placard that read: “Defend the right to protest against apartheid. Join this picket.” However, the Countdown presenter replaced these words with: “Jeremy Corbyn is a racist endeavour.”

The stunt by Riley prompted an angry response, particularly from black activists and those associated with the anti-apartheid movement. Andrew Feinstein, a former MP under the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, branded Riley’s post “offensive, appalling & deeply repugnant.”

Black activist Chardine Taylor Stone hit out at Riley insisting that “You do not treat apartheid as joke to make a statement.” Others accused her of having a “twisted agenda,” by smearing Corbyn as a racist, “while simultaneously erasing apartheid history.”

The latest incident surrounding Corbyn and allegations of racism come after he was somewhat bizarrely accused of anti-semitism during the general election TV ‘Leaders debate’ with PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Both men were asked about Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Corbyn apparently committed the cardinal sin of pronouncing Epstein’s name as ‘Epshtine’ rather than ‘Epsteen’. One critic, comedian David Baddiel, claimed that “every Jew noticed” that Corbyn had made the name “sound more Jewish.”

Also on rt.com ‘Broadband communism?’ Labour’s ‘free internet for all’ plan enflares passions as election promises ramp up

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies