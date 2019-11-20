 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Needs improvement’ vs ‘beyond reproach’: Corbyn and BoJo weigh in on monarchy in wake of Prince Andrew scandal

20 Nov, 2019 08:01
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on the set of "Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate" in Salford, north-west England. © AFP / ITV / Jonathan Hordle
There are still unanswered questions in the wake of a shocking sex scandal that purportedly involved Prince Andrew, Jeremy Corbyn has said, following a disastrous interview in which the Duke of York denied the serious allegations.

The Labour Party leader was pressed about his thoughts on the royal family, and Prince Andrew in particular, during a televised election debate with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Asked if Andrew was “fit for purpose,” Corbyn argued that focus should be put on helping Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, adding that there are “very, very serious questions that must be answered and nobody should be above the law."

He also said that the British monarchy “needs a bit of improvement.” His Conservative opponent insisted that “the institution of the monarchy is beyond reproach,” but stressed that “all his sympathies” were with the girls and women abused by Epstein and his cohorts. "The law must certainly take its course,” Johnson noted.

Some commentators on social media expressed bafflement at Johnson’s unwillingness to criticize the royal family, while others said Corbyn had been too soft on Andrew.

The Duke of York made a widely-derided appearance on BBC, in which he “categorically” denied allegations of sex abuse against a minor. One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, claims she was forced into sex with Andrew between 1999 and 2002.

