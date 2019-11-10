‘Nonsense’: Tory & Labour bash each other over secret spending plans, social media users tired of whole circus

The UK’s biggest political parties are locked in a war of words over each other’s spending plans - despite both refusing to reveal the details of their own budget projections to the public.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid claimed analysis carried out by his Conservative party showed that if Labour got into government, they would embark on a £1.2 trillion public spending spree. He has refused, however, to reveal his own spending plans if the Tories are returned to government in the December 12 election.

Labour’s John McDonnell swiftly dismissed the alleged spending projection as “fake news” - but his party has similarly repeatedly refused to reveal its actual figures.

Politicians from both parties appeared on TV on Sunday to condemn their rivals for their allegedly disastrous spending plans, without giving ground on what the final figure is for their own party.

...I've summarised this interview for you all↴

Andrew Marr: "Tell us about Tory spending plans!"

Sajid Javid: "Labour will this, Labour will that…"

Andrew Marr: "No, tell us about YOUR own spending plans!"

Sajid Javid: "Labour will this, Labour will that…"

(nation sighs)#Marr — Ricky (@VividRicky) November 10, 2019 Labour hotly denying Tory charge of £1.2 trillion spending splurge but ant day how much it will cost. All Labour Govts run out of money. Our money. — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) November 10, 2019

Social media users were largely less than impressed with the parties’ efforts to score political points off each other using vague “worst-case scenario” figures, with Twitter commenters even posting their own mocked-up versions of the budgets.

Some joked that the Tories had erred with their analysis of Labour’s budget plans because a ‘spending spree’ probably sounds great to a lot of people, while others saw it in a more dismal light. “Reports like this morning are exactly why some other countries get independent Budgetary watchdogs to cost parties’ manifestos,” one person wrote.

TORY SPENDING SHOCK: The Tories plan to splurge AT LEAST £4.2 TRILLION in the next 5 years.



This is BEFORE any election giveaways.



See what I did? Literally just multiplied total government expenditure by 5. Cumulative figures are the oldest trick in the book. You're welcome. — Tom Kibasi (@TomKibasi) November 10, 2019 This is that moment that Harold Macmillan told the Conservatives not to accuse Labour of planning a ‘spending spree’ because it sounded too appealing, but in gif form https://t.co/Du7F6tvkVR — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) November 10, 2019

