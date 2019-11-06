‘Biggest mistake since the war’: Former UK House Speaker Bercow’s Brexit admission shocks...NO-ONE on social media

John Bercow, former Speaker of the House of Commons, has officially been let off the leash to give his views on Brexit to claim it as “the biggest mistake” since World War II - a view that has been met with no disbelief online.

Addressing foreign press in London on Wednesday, Bercow, who stepped down as House Speaker on October 31 after ten years in the job gave his views on Brexit for the first time - free from parliamentary impartiality restrictions.

I don’t think it helps the UK. #Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but #Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.

Bercow’s admission that ostensibly he is against Brexit has not exactly dumbfounded people on social media. Instead his candid remarks have been met with dollops of sarcasm.

"Shock news! Bercow is against #Brexit - who knew?!!”tweeted one person. While others posted amusing gifs and memes, making fun of pretending to be shocked.

Bercow, who gained international notoriety during his tenure as Speaker, became in truth the chair that every Tory Brexiteer loved to hate.

During his last few years in office, the Speaker was accused of bending parliamentary rules, such as giving pro-Remain MPs who were opposed to a “no-deal” Brexit the chance to pass legislation blocking such an eventuality.

His dulcet tones, bellowed out in the chamber gave many observers light relief from the day-to-day parliamentary procedures carried out by lawmakers. None more so than when he shouted out the famous line: “Order! Order!”

Bercow gave the assembled foreign press a hilarious rendition of those well-known words from the Speaker, revealing that he had to adapt the tone depending on whether he was particularly frustrated with an MP or not.

UK lawmakers voted in Labour's Lindsay Hoyle to replace Bercow, in one of their final acts before the general election on December 12.

