I will be ‘long dead’ before Brexit happens – Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen, the legendary British actor who famously played Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings movies, has claimed somewhat amusingly that he’ll be “long dead” before Brexit is completed.

The 80-year-old gave his blunt assessment while speaking to the Press Association, insisting that he has become emotionally “withdrawn” and is treating the whole British debacle as a game of chess – suggesting that MPs are somewhat clueless.

...all I can say is they [lawmakers] are wretched players and don’t know a pawn from a queen.

An exasperated McKellen holds out little hope that MPs will be able to sort out the Brexit mess any time soon, claiming “when I’m long dead they still won’t have the Brexit deal complete.”

It’s a sentiment no doubt shared with many – British people and international Brexit observers alike.

The actor who plied his trade in theatre, taking on a number of Shakespearean roles before transitioning to television and film, previously cautioned against the UK leaving the European Union in 2016.

The UK was originally supposed to leave the bloc on March 31, but was granted an extension until October 31. However, Brexit has been delayed further still, with the new exit date currently penciled in for January 31.

