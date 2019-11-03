 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Farage says he’s not running for MP, will focus on Brexit Party campaign

3 Nov, 2019 09:54
Nigel Farage has confirmed that he will not be running for office in the upcoming British general election, saying that he will instead concentrate on leading the Brexit Party campaign.

Late last week, the hard-Brexit backer declared his party would run a candidate in every constituency unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped his EU divorce deal and created an election “leave alliance” with the Brexit Party within a fortnight. 

The Tory leader rejected the offer outright on Friday though, saying the deal is “oven-ready” and needs to be put through as quickly as possible.

Currently an MEP, Farage has run for election to the House of Commons seven times but was not successful in any of those bids. Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday, Farage said he had thought “very hard” about his options for the December 12 election and how he can “serve the cause of Brexit best.”

“Do I find a seat? Try to get myself into Parliament? Do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting the 600 candidates?” he added. “And I’ve decided the latter is the right one.”

