PM Johnson ‘rules out’ pact with Farage, saying it would only benefit Corbyn

A ‘Leave alliance’ between the Tories and the Brexit Party is not happening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Nigel Farage proposed the pact, saying it would produce an ‘unstoppable force’ hell bent on leaving the EU.

In an interview with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, that is to be aired on Sunday, the prime minister said the Conservative Party is not interested in allying itself with anyone for the snap parliamentary election, regardless of how close their goals may be to those of the Tories.

“I've ruled out a pact with everybody because I don't think it's sensible to do that,” he said.

Alas, the only likely consequence of voting for them rather than for us… is that you are making it more likely that you would thereby get Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party and a chaotic constellation of other parties... with nothing but dither and delay.

.@BorisJohnson has rejected @Nigel_Farage's offer to form a "Leave alliance".



The PM told @SophyRidgeSky that he's "ruled out a pact with everybody" because he doesn't think it's "sensible".



Watch #Ridge on Sunday at 8.30am for the full interview: https://t.co/N5YWbYGZIHpic.twitter.com/a6SlgUu82m — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2019

Johnson’s election strategy, according to the Times, is to capture the center votes by dropping his earlier threat to implement a no-deal Brexit, which was what he did before the October 31 deadline for leaving the EU was postponed. Farage criticized the approach, tweeting that if the PM succeeds “we will never be free of EU rules.”

Farage on Friday suggested that an alliance between the Conservatives and the Brexit Party and possibly others would deliver a decisive majority to Johnson, securing parliamentary approval for finally leaving the European Union.

We would become an 'unstoppable force' with a Leave alliance. Let's #ChangePoliticsForGoodpic.twitter.com/KbhQyLTFEV — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) November 2, 2019

Johnson called an early election on December 12 after his attempts to get his Brexit plan through Parliament failed. Farage set a November 14 deadline for the PM to consider his offer.

