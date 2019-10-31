BritainHasExploded and #brexitriots trending, as social media ridicules Brexit deadline-day predictions

October 31 was supposed to be Brexit Day for the people of Britain and, failing that, many predicted there’d be riots, even that the country would explode, as one Tory MP forewarned. Twitter is out in force mocking the doomsters.

During an appearance on the BBC’s Politics Live show in September, hardline Brexiteer Mark Francois warned that “if we don't leave on the 31st October, this country will explode.”

Furthermore, PM Boris Johnson was accused later that month of irresponsibility by Labour Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer for “whipping up the idea of riots” if the UK had not left the EU on 31 October.

Many on social media have taken a pop at the armageddon-like rhetoric, posting amusing pictures and memes that mock the Brexit deadline day predictions. The notion of riots was taken apart by a lot of people on Twitter.



While others online ridiculed Francois’ assertion that Britain would explode if Brexit hadn’t been delivered on time. An empty box of tea bags and a weather forecast for a “gentle explosion” in the afternoon were just some of the comical tweets.



The new Brexit deadline day has been moved three months hence, to January 31, after Brussels granted the UK parliament an extension – a delay that PM Johnson fought hard to resist. A snap general election has been called for December 12, in a bid to break the Brexit impasse.

