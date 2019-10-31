 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

#BritainHasExploded and #brexitriots trending, as social media ridicules Brexit deadline-day predictions

31 Oct, 2019 13:11
Get short URL
#BritainHasExploded and #brexitriots trending, as social media ridicules Brexit deadline-day predictions
Screenshot of a tweet © Twiter / @Melfyboom
October 31 was supposed to be Brexit Day for the people of Britain and, failing that, many predicted there’d be riots, even that the country would explode, as one Tory MP forewarned. Twitter is out in force mocking the doomsters.

During an appearance on the BBC’s Politics Live show in September, hardline Brexiteer Mark Francois warned that “if we don't leave on the 31st October, this country will explode.”

READ MORE: BoJo’s Brexit deal would smash £70bn hole in UK economy - the size of Wales

Furthermore, PM Boris Johnson was accused later that month of irresponsibility by Labour Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer for “whipping up the idea of riots” if the UK had not left the EU on 31 October.

Many on social media have taken a pop at the armageddon-like rhetoric, posting amusing pictures and memes that mock the Brexit deadline day predictions. The notion of riots was taken apart by a lot of people on Twitter.

While others online ridiculed Francois’ assertion that Britain would explode if Brexit hadn’t been delivered on time. An empty box of tea bags and a weather forecast for a “gentle explosion” in the afternoon were just some of the comical tweets.

The new Brexit deadline day has been moved three months hence, to January 31, after Brussels granted the UK parliament an extension – a delay that PM Johnson fought hard to resist. A snap general election has been called for December 12, in a bid to break the Brexit impasse.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies