Putting off the inevitable? UK lawmakers reject BoJo’s snap election proposal

UK MPs have voted down PM Boris Johnson’s motion for an early general election on December 12, but it could just be a matter of days before an alternative date and conditions are agreed by parliament.

While 299 lawmakers supported the motion, their number fell short of the 434 votes – a two-thirds majority – that Johnson had hoped for.

Responding to the latest parliament defeat, the PM said he will present a new bill to hold an election on December 12 later in the evening, "so we can finally get Brexit done."

