 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK lawmakers reject BoJo’s snap election proposals
HomeUK News

Putting off the inevitable? UK lawmakers reject BoJo’s snap election proposal

28 Oct, 2019 19:06
Get short URL
Putting off the inevitable? UK lawmakers reject BoJo’s snap election proposal
People holding placards attend a demonstration in central London © AFP / Tolga Akmen
UK MPs have voted down PM Boris Johnson’s motion for an early general election on December 12, but it could just be a matter of days before an alternative date and conditions are agreed by parliament.

While 299 lawmakers supported the motion, their number fell short of the 434 votes – a two-thirds majority – that Johnson had hoped for.

Responding to the latest parliament defeat, the PM said he will present a new bill to hold an election on December 12 later in the evening, "so we can finally get Brexit done."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies