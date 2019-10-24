UK PM Johnson says he wants early election on December 12

The British Prime Minister will push for an election for a third time in the coming days, telling reporters on Thursday that parliament must agree to an election in mid-December.

The prime minister has previously attempted to call an election on two occasions, but failed to get the motion passed each time. Johnson will need to win the backing of two-thirds of MPs to get the motion through Parliament.

Opposition parties have so far refused to agree to an election until the government can remove the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking after reports of the new election motion emerged on Thursday, Johnson said Parliament would have enough time to study the Brexit Bill before dissolving for an election, adding that it would be morally incredible for Labour to refuse an election at this point.

Meanwhile, Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby said she spoke with chief whip Mark Spencer, who admitted it was highly likely the government would table a motion for a general election come October 28.

