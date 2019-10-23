39 dead bodies discovered inside truck in Essex, UK, murder suspect arrested

A murder investigation has been launched after 39 people were found dead in a truck at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the site at around 1.40am BST to discover the 39 victims in a truck container. A 25 year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead [Wales] on Saturday 19 October…We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.”

Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one a teenager. A police cordon has been set up and access to and from the Waterglade Industrial Park remains closed.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded by saying that he was "appalled by this tragic incident in Essex" and that he was receiving regular updates from the Home Office.

Holyhead port is the principle link for surface transport from north Wales and central and northern England to Dublin in the Republic of Ireland. Over two million people travel through the port each year, which is operated by Stena Line Ports Ltd.

