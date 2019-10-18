Extinction Rebellion protester climbs Big Ben as police call on him to come down (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

An Extinction Rebellion activist has sparked a security alert near the UK Houses of Parliament by partially climbing up Big Ben to protest inaction on climate change, as police and construction workers looked on.

The climber, who appears to be dressed as Boris Johnson, but with a cape, unfurled two banners for the protest movement partway up the tower as police called for him to come down safely.

Footage shows the man, whom Extinction Rebellion identified as 43-year-old tree surgeon Ben Atkinson, walking and sitting precariously on top of safety netting.

The iconic clock tower, situated at one end of the Parliament buildings on the banks of the Thames, is currently undergoing significant renovation works and covered in scaffolding.

A protestor dressed as Boris Johnson is now half way up the Big Ben scaffolding. Police screaming at him to come down. pic.twitter.com/eJvk3ZFDJi — John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) October 18, 2019

The group has staged massive protests across London for a fortnight, causing major travel disruption. Public opinion towards the group soured when members staged a protest earlier this week at a London Tube station, climbing on top of train carriages until angry commuters pulled them back down to the ground to allow services to resume.

